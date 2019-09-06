|
|
AVOCA - Wendell L. Moss, 78, of Smith Pond Road, passed away Thursday (Sept. 5, 2019) at home.
Born in Bath on Jan. 28, 1941, he was the son of the late Arthur and Mildred Barret Moss. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Virginia Chissom and Beverly Harris.
Wendell attended Avoca Central School and was self-employed as a farmer.
A member of the Farm Bureau, Wendell enjoyed farming and liked antique tractors.
His loving family includes his wife of 55 years, Sharon Mehlenbacher Moss; four children, Vicky (David) Dockstader of Howard, Connie (Michael) Dickson of Avoca, Cindy (Dennis) Loucks of Avoca, Darcy (Larry) Switzer of Canisteo; 12 grandchildren, Brandi (Jereme) Bottum, David (Alison) Dockstader, Jr., Nicklaus (Jenn) Dickson, Christopher Dickson (Calieh Koehler), Zachary Dickson (Bree Hann), Amber, Faith and Lacey Loucks, Merranda, Mya, Olivia and Celine Switzer; three great-grandchildren, Bradley and Bethany Bottum and Savannah Dickson.
The Avoca Funeral Home, 22 N. Main St., Avoca is honored to serve the family of Wendell Moss.
There will be no calling hours. A service will be held in his memory this Sunday (Sept. 8, 2019) at the Howard Fire Hall.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in his memory to the Wilmont Cancer Institute, 300 E. River Rd., P.O. Box 278996, Rochester, N.Y. 14627.
Online condolences or remembrances of Wendell are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019