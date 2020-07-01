GANSEVOORT - William A. Haynes passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 unexpectedly while working away from home.



Bill was born April 12, 1966 in Canisteo, to the late Roger and Sylvia Haynes.



He was married on March 19, 2010 to Valerie Hodges, and together helped raise her son Ricky who is now part of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was so proud of Ricky. He met Valerie while making a delivery at her store, Jasper Junction, he made friends with her dog first.



He would always lend a hand if she needed, and was always there for moral support. He did all the "heavy lifting" helping her set up her store, Play It Again, in Aviation Mall.



Bill was a graduate of Hornell Central School. He then served in the Army in 1984 for three years as a MP. He later was a food service delivery driver and worked for many companies including, Byrne Dairy, Pepsi, Sysco, U.S. Foods until finally finding a home with McLane Food Service.



He was an avid reader, everything he could get his hands on, especially World War II history. He could have been on Jeopardy with the amount of knowledge he had.



Excellent at trivia, always knew something obscure about most subjects. He loved spending time with his friends, family, whether it was bowling, going to dinner, comedy club, playing chess or just hanging out. You always had a great time with Bill no matter what you where doing. He was the one that could get everyone to laugh. He loved animals and everyone he came across had to see pictures of our pets, especially our new puppy Kateryna. Bird feeders were always full and he didn't mind the squirrels.



Survivors include his wife, Valerie Haynes; stepson, Ricky Haviland Jr.; a son, Colt Haynes of Canaseraga; and a daughter, Courtney Haynes and her children, Gracelyn and Kinsley of Dansville; three brothers, Michael (Dee) Haynes of Hornell, Steven (Phyllis) Haynes of Coudersport, Pa., and Joseph (Lindsey) Haynes of Hornell: five sisters, Robin (Skip) Koucks of Shinglehouse, Pa., Sylvia James of Walpole, Mass., Mary (Doug) Mills of Avoca, Patricia Fry-Larson (Daniel) of Wellsville and Dawn Haynes ( Brian McGregor) of Hornell; several neices and nephews. Also survivors include, father-in-law, William Hodges, Jr. (Debbie) of Buskirk; brother-in-law, William Hodges, III (Josette) of Waterford, who he spent so much time with. Bill is also survived by his Aunt Patricia (Glen) Sharp of Canisteo and his cousin Thomas Sharp.



Bill is predeceased by his parents, Roger and Sylvia Haynes; his uncle, Lloyd Parks; and his nephew, Brandon Gena.



Bill was so loved and will be greatly missed by his wife, stepson, her family, his family and their many friends.



There will be a private service for the family from 1-4 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, at the Marra's Funeral Home, 246 Remsen St., Cohoes.

