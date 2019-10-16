|
CANISTEO - William C. Gielen, 72, of County Route 119, passed away Sunday (Oct. 13, 2019) at St. James Hospital.
Born in Hornell, Nov. 18, 1946, the son of Henry "Hank" and Lelah Karns Gielen, he had resided in Canisteo during his early life. He was a graduate of Canisteo Central School, Class of 1964, and had attended Morrisville College.
Bill was employed as a service representative for the former NCR in Hornell for several years. In 1983, he moved to Virginia for one year where he was employed for ICR. He then moved to North Carolina where he resided for 21 years prior to moving back to Canisteo in 2006. After retirement, he drove for Covered Wagon in Hornell. He was President of the 1st Flight Society and active in the Civil Air Patrol. Bill was a longtime member and former Chief of the Collington Fire Department in North Carolina. He was also an Advanced Intermediate EMT for the department.
He was predeceased by his parents and daughter, Cheryl Palumbo.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Bancroft Gielen of Canisteo; his daughters, Michele Wimpelberg of Canisteo and Lisa Kay Beasley of North Carolina; his son, William H. Gielen of North Carolina; his step-son, William (Renee) Roche of Hornell; his step-daughter, Jacquelyn Updyke of Canisteo; and his sister, Phyllis Bergquist of Wisconsin; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director.
The family will be present to receive friends at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 6 Spruce St., Canisteo on Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019) from 1 until 3 p.m. where a services will be held immediately following calling hours. A graveside service will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Canisteo.
Friends wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make memorial contributions to the Canisteo Fire Department, Main Street, Canisteo, N.Y. 14823.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019