SAGINAW, Texas - William "Bill" C. Klees, 51, of Saginaw, Texas passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 surrounded by his wife and children following a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Born in Hornell, N.Y. on Nov. 26, 1967. He was the son of William C. Klees, Sr. of Almond, N.Y. and Cheryl Ketella-Guthrie of Fort Worth, Texas.
Bill graduated from Temple High School in Temple, Texas - Class of 1985. He married the love of his life, Lisa (Kabler) Klees in 1994. Bill worked for the US Government Bureau of Engraving and Printing as a machine tool operator for 22 years.
Bill loved the Dallas Cowboys football team and the Texas Rangers baseball team. He enjoyed attending antique car shows, golfing and traveling with friends monthly to try different barbecue venues. Bill enjoyed hunting with his wife. He helped to feed the homeless, he had a love for God, and he loved helping others. Bill was most passionate about his family. He will be remembered as a warm, compassionate man loved by everyone. Bill was a man of great integrity, work ethic and morals. He will be missed dearly by so many.
Surviving are his two sons, Jason Payne and Zachary Klees, both of Saginaw, Texas; his loving wife of 25 years, Lisa (Kabler) Klees of Saginaw, Texas; his father, William C. Klees of Almond; his mother, Cheryl (Wylie) Guthrie of Temple, Texas; his three sisters, Anjanette Moore of Temple, Texas, Jodi (Todd) Campbell of Hornell and Billiejo Klees of Hornell; three brothers, Richard Moore of Moody, Texas, Eric Klees of Bath, N.Y., and Joseph Klees of Hornell. Also, several nieces and nephews.
At Bill's request, there will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Creek Church, 4901 N. Main, Fort Worth, Texas on Aug. 9, 2019, from 2-6 p.m.
In honor of Bill, please consider making a donation to The Creek Church www.thecreekfw.com or the in Bill's memory.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 1, 2019