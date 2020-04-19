|
|
HORNELL - William C. Stoddard, 71, a resident of the Hornell Gardens passed away peacefully after a brief battle with Coronavirus Covid 19.
He was born in Bath, N.Y. to the late Floyd and Alice (Vincent) Stoddard, and was a lifelong area resident. Bill had a lot of family and loved every one of them. He enjoyed many things such as: going to church with family, and staying the night at family member's homes. He had a fascination with collecting pens, flashlights, and coffee mugs. He also enjoyed riding bike, talking on the CB radio, and playing video games.
Bill always looked forward to visits and phone calls and would smile when they brought him snacks. Not a day went by that he missed calling family members and sometimes that might be 3-4 times a day.
Bill will be greatly missed by many and will always hold a special place in their hearts for him and all the memories they had of him.
He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Donald Stoddard, Neil Stoddard; two sisters, Betty Ake, Linda Stuck; and a great-nephew, David Stoddard.
He is survived by his sister, Lynn (Earl) Wolfanger of Hornell; his brother, James Stoddard of Wayland; two sisters-in-law, Orlando Stoddard, and Vickie Stoddard; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
Burial will take place at Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Hornell.
To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowerfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Bill's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Hornell Gardens for the excellent care, friendship and loyalty to him for many years.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020