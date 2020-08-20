William Charles White, born Sept. 19, 1945, went home to his eternal rest peacefully on Aug. 19, 2020. His loving wife Angela and brother Robert kept vigil at his side.



Born and raised in Dansville, N.Y., he was the fifth of nine children of the late Raymond and Esther (Chesbro) White. He graduated from Dansville High School then went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Navy. He spent his life working for Monroe County as a master electrician, a skill he trained for in the service.



He had a strong faith and was a long time member of Spiritus Christi Church in Rochester. His love of golf found him many hours on the golf course. He loved most sports and was a big fan of the Buffalo Bills, Syracuse Orange and NY Yankees.



Besides his wife Angela, he is survived by his daughter, Darlene (White) Schmitt, along with his grandchildren, Austin, Lauren and Madison Schmitt. Step-sons, Anthony Infantino, Kevin (Sara) Infantino, David Infantino and step-daughter, Liza (Michael) Aguglia, along with step-grandchildren, Sofiana, Alex, Carter and Brayden Infantino and Luisa, Carmella Aguglia. Siblings surviving him are Shirley (David) Palmer, Richard (Frances) White, Harold (Carole) White, Carol Allen, Deborah (Gerald) Buchinger, Robert (Cecil) White-Buchinger, Gerald White and Mary (Richard) Blevins. Several nieces, nephews and cousins.



A celebration of William's life will be held at the convenience of the family.



Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery in West Sparta, N.Y. next to his dear grandmother, Lina White.



Arrangements entrusted to the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home.

