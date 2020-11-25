1/1
William D. Sirianni
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HORNELL - William D. Sirianni, 91, of Maple Street, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning (Nov. 25, 2020) at St. James Hospital after a recent short illness.
Calling hours are 1-3 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 29, 2020) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday (Nov. 30, 2020) at St. Ann's Church, 31 Erie Ave., Hornell. Committal prayers and interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Fremont. Those attending the calling hours or funeral mass will be required to wear a facial mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in his memory to St. Ann's Church.
A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of The Spectator.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
285 Main St
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved