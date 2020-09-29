William (Bill) Dudley Scheiwer of Canonsburg, Pa., a diverse and well lived life, June 12, 1933 – Sept. 20, 2020
Bill was born in Erie, Pa. to his parents, Bertha and Pete Scheiwer, who are deceased. He is also preceded in death by his older brother Donald Scheiwer.
He is survived by this wife Sara Todd Scheiwer, his beloved four children, William T. (Melissa) Scheiwer, Stephen M. Scheiwer, Susan (Daniel) Canfield and Rachel Gee, his adored grandchildren Zachary Louis Scheiwer and Chelsey Marie Scheiwer, his sister-in-law and her husband, Charlotte and Matt DeLuca; his brother-in-law and his wife, James and Elizabeth Todd; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. His passing will greatly impact his family and will be felt by his many friends across the country where he traveled to compete in bowling tournaments over the past 58 years.
Bill's love for bowling started when he was a young boy in Erie, Pa. His father owned three bowling centers while Bill was growing up. At that time, bowling wasn't his only sports interest. Bill attended Wesleyville High School, where he played varsity football, baseball and basketball. After high school graduation, Bill joined the Navy for four years, where he was a Submarine Radio Operator. After being Honorably Discharged, he enrolled at Edinboro College, where he not only earned his teaching degree but also met his wife, Sara (Sis) Todd. Bill and Sara were married for 59 years. Bill taught American History for 28 years at Hornell High School in Hornell. He combined his love of teaching and sports by coaching Babe Ruth Baseball in Hornell and Princess Softball in Arkport for many years.
As his family grew, he continued to teach and became the owner of the" Hornell Bowl" from 1962 to 1987. There he became an active competitor in the sport of bowling. He also gave bowling lessons, encouraging his family and others to love and compete in the game. Bill was a well-known and outstanding bowler, winning many tournaments and awards. He was named to the "Hall of Fame" by the Hornell Bowling Associaton, and to the "Hall of Fame" at the Peterson Classic Chicago, Illinois. He won local, regional, and state titles and tournaments, too numerous to list. He was a proud participant in the "USBC National Tournament" for 58 years.
Bowling was a huge part of Bills life, but he also loved watching his favorite teams, the Steelers and Pirates. After moving to the South Hills of Pittsburgh in 1993, he worked for 15 years as an usher for both the Steelers and Pirates games; he didn't want to miss a home game. Bill had many passions, he loved flying and became a pilot, he enjoyed golfing and golfed with the seniors league in South Park, and he enjoyed singing Karaoke and would sing several times a week at local establishments.
Bill went sky diving at the age of 85 and continued to work with his son Bill and grandson Zack at "Bill's Pro Shop." There he continued to give bowling lessons. His loving family will miss him always; they will say their final farewell on Tuesday, Sept 29, 2020 at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, only family members are permitted. If anyone wishes to honor Bill's memory with a memorial gift, the family requests that donations be made in his name to The American Cancer Society
The Scheiwer family would like to thank AHN Hospice for their loving care in his time of need. We are very grateful for their compassion.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Beinhauer-Bogan Funeral home Canonsburg, Pa.