|
|
WAYLAND - William "Bill" E. Malone, 81, passed away Friday afternoon (Dec. 6, 2019) at Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville.
Bill, the son of Gilbert and Anne (Wescott) Malone, was born Aug. 26, 1938 in Rochester, N.Y. He grew up in the Allens Hill/Honeoye area and then moved to Springwater for many years of his life. In the early 2000s Bill and his wife built a home in Wayland and has resided there ever since. Bill was a mechanical insulator and a member of Local #26 in Rochester. Over the years he was also a property manager of several apartment units in the area.
Bill and Jean Platt were married June 13, 1959 and together celebrated over 58 years of marriage prior to Jean passing away in June of 2017. Bill was a member of the Springwater Church of the Nazarene for the past 26 years and had a strong faith. His hobbies were many. He loved music as he was a self-taught musician of several instruments that included the guitar, violin, keyboard, and clarinet. Bill was very artistic as he made some of the first silhouette art in the area. He enjoyed fishing, camping, daily yard sales and especially visiting his family and friends!
Bill was predeceased by his parents, Gilbert and Anne Malone; his wife, Jean Malone; a daughter, Becky Levee; a brother, Kenneth Malone; brothers-in-law, Pete Belcher, Frank Hoerner and Carlton Hoppough.
He is survived by his children, Shelley (Jeffrey) Blackham of Wayland, Toby (Carrie) Malone of Dansville, Darren (Beth) Malone of Auburn and Tracey (Michael) Cratsley of Naples; his son-in-law, Timothy Levee of Dansville; his grandchildren, Trevor and Emily Levee, Chad Malone, Troy Blackham, Steven Blackham, Abigail Malone, Cory Malone, Jamie (Evan) Vianese, Tessa and Jake Cratsley; his great-grandchildren, Noah and Ferryn; his siblings, Jim (Ruth) Malone of Springwater, Shirley Belcher (Joe) of Bloomfield, Jack (Ruth) Malone of Livonia Center, Ann Hoppough of Springwater, Dick (Diane) Malone of Springwater, Linda (RJ) Pfuntner of Springwater, Carol Hoerner of Wayland, David (Beth) Malone of Webster, Kathy Malone (Dave) of Ontario, Fern (Russ) Pirino of Henrietta and Jackie Malone (Jan) of Springwater; his sisters-in-law, Barb Malone of Springwater and Nancy Rynders of Conesus; along with many nieces and nephews; and his loveable dog, Sandy!
Bill's family and friends may call Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the St. George-Forsythe Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. Bill's funeral service will be Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Springwater Church of the Nazarene in Springwater. Committal prayers and interment will take place immediately following at the Wayland Village Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of William E. Malone may be made to the Springwater Church of the Nazarene, 8498 Indian Valley Road, Springwater, N.Y. 14560; or to Livingston County Hospice, 2 Murray Hill Drive, Mt. Morris, N.Y. 14510.
Please visit www.stgeorgefuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019