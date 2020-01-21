Home

Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-5431
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM
Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
William E. "Bill" Worden

William E. "Bill" Worden Obituary
CANISTEO, N.Y. - William E. "Bill" Worden, 65, of Canisteo, formerly of Bingham Center Road, Genesee, Pa., died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville.

Born Oct. 25, 1954, in Wellsville, he was the son of Lawrence A. and Gretchen I. Cosper Worden.

Bill assisted on the dairy farm operated by his parents.

Surviving are a sister, JoAnne Cooney of Canisteo; two nieces, Mary Ann (Thomas) Donovan of Eastlake, Ohio and Joan (Edward) Merry of Arkport; grandnephews, Christopher Cooney, Jacob Merry, and Justin Merry; two great-grandnephews, Brayden Cooney and Rogan Cooney; and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Richard D. Cooney.

Friends may call at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, N.Y. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 from 2-4 p.m., with Funeral Services following at 4 p.m. CLS Kathie Timpano will officiate. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery, Ulysses, Pa.

Memorials may be made to Genesee Volunteer Ambulance, P.O. Box 9, Genesee, Pa. 16923.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 21, 2020
