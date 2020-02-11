|
SCIO – William G. "Bill" Elliott of 5380 County Road 31, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, following a lengthy illness.
Bill was born on April 29, 1928 in Arcade and was the son of Herbert and Evelyn Duff Elliott. On July 4, 1950, in Belmont, he married his wife of 65 years, Marjorie F. Middaugh, who predeceased him on Jan. 8, 2016.
Bill was fondly known by his friends as "Wild Bill" and "Just Plain Bill. He was a graduate of Belmont High School. Bill served in the US Navy from Oct. 16, 1945 to April 21, 1949. He worked on several farms in the area before going to work at Dresser Rand in Wellsville in 1956. Bill worked for Dresser for 34 years in various departments and positions and retired in 1990. Through that time he also worked a number of side jobs throughout the Wellsville area.
After his retirement from Dresser, Bill began driving for a couple of limousine services and then went to work for Certified Traffic Control (CTC) in Andover. He then started his own business, B & K Escorts (Bill & Kirby Escorts) which is an Oversize Truck Escort Business. Escorting large oversize trucks over the road. He and his sons ran the business together and they are still operating it today.
Bill was a member of the Wellsville American Legion Morrison Hayes Post 702 and the Wellsville VFW, Moose and Elks Clubs. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, and he was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.
Bill is survived by seven children, Judy M. (Jim Greefield) Spink of Olean, Nancy L. (Harland) Seger of Wellsville, W. Kirby (Kathy) Elliott of Belmont, Kerry W. (Cathy Harvey) Elliott of Scio, Jeff W. (Karen) Elliott of Belmont, Brenda J. Weiser of Brockport, and Tracy L. (Terry) Smith of Bergen; a son-in-law; Bradley M. Spink of Olean; 18 grandchildren, Lisa, Nicole, Chad, Brandi, Dustin, Jessica, Samantha, Christopher, Katie, Trisha, Marybeth, Stephanie, Melissa, Joseph, Meghan, Matthew, Sara, and Erin; 39 great grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a sister, R. Lucille Wakefield of Rochester, NH; and many many nieces and nephews.
Along with his loving wife, Bill was predeceased by a son, Kevin Elliott on Jan. 11, 1983; and two brothers, Joseph and Roy Elliott.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Genesee Pkwy, Cuba. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at noon at the Genesis Bible Church, Scio. The Rev. Marc J. Chamberlain, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Belmont with full military honor's accorded by the Wellsville American Legion Morrison Hayes Post 702 ritual team. Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 11, 2020