DANSVILLE - William F. "Bill" Seeley Sr., 89, passed away at home Monday morning, May 25, 2020, following a long illness.
He was born in Dansville on May 22, 1931, a son of the late Bernard and Helen (Riley) Seeley. On June 24, 1950, he was married to Carolee Jean Boxwell Seeley, who predeceased him on Jan. 9, 2012. He was also predeceased by a son, Ken Seeley and a brother, Bernard Seeley Jr.
Bill was a US Army Korean War Veteran serving from 1948 to 1951. He was a communicant of the Holy Family Catholic Community at St. Mary's Church in Dansville. Bill was an operating engineer for Local 832 Operator's Union in Rochester. He was a member of the Daniel Goho Post # 87 of the American Legion, the Frank Casbolt Post # 6780 of the VFW and the Loyal Order of the Moose # 1130 all of Dansville. Bill and his dear wife Carolee spent many winters in Florida, where Bill was affectionately known as "Mr. Fix It."
He is survived by three children, William "MadDog" (Peggy) Seeley Jr. of Dansville, Bonnie (Clyde) Lewis of Rochester, Sandy (Charles) Menz of Fairport; a daughter-in-law, Rachel (Ken) Seeley of Dansville; sisters, Marilyn Murphy and Corrinne (Frank Griffin) Miller, stepmother Jean Seeley Van Durme, four half-sisters, Mary Flanigan of MN, Maureen (Dave) Miner of Dansville, Julie (Gary Colon) Seeley of FL, Karen (Wayne Snyder) Seeley of FL. Eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Private interment will take place next to his wife Carolee and son Ken in Greenlawn Cemetery, Dansville. Ref. Hindle Funeral Home Inc., 271 Main St., Dansville Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the Ann and Carl Myers Cancer Center at Noyes Memorial Hospital, 111 Clara Barton St., Dansville, NY 14437; or the America Heart Association, 25 Circle St., Rochester NY 14607.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 29, 2020.