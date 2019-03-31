HORNELL - William H. "Bill" Bacon, 73, of 170 East Ave., Hornell, died unexpectedly Thursday afternoon (March 28, 2019) at his home.



Born in Hornell on May 21, 1945, he was the son of Frederick and Mildred (Hann) Bacon.



Bill grew up in Hornell and attended Hornell High School. He was a veteran of the US Navy, serving his country during the Vietnam era.



He had been employed for several years for the City Hornell Department of Public Works, working primarily as a member of the road crew. For over 25 years, he was employed at Kraft Foods in Avon, working on the production line. He retired about 10 years ago.



Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved fishing in both lakes and streams and also loved being outdoors hunting deer. He was very family oriented and was always there to lend a helping hand to both family and friends. He will be sadly missed by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him!



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his longtime partner and companion, Carol Feenaughty, who died Nov. 19, 2017; and three brothers, Jeff Bacon, Charles Bacon and James Bacon.



Surviving are eight "Children," Kathy Weldy of Buffalo, Sharlene Kemp of Hornell, Larry (Kris) Feenaughty of Hornell, Patricia (Tim) Callahan of Canisteo, Mike (Lynda) Feenaughty of Nashville, TN, Karen (Don Ward) Booth of Hornell, Joe Jackson of Canisteo and Ronald (Priscilla) Feenaughty of Almond; five brothers, Roy (Debbie) Bacon, Ron (Wanda) Bacon, Larry (Diane) Bacon, Richard (Donna) Bacon and Philip (Joan) Bacon; one sister, Elaine Bacon; his sister-in-law, Debbie Bacon; 37 grandchildren; 69 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



At Bill's request, there will be no calling hours. Private services with military honors will be held at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y., at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Bath National Cemetery, Bath, N.Y.



Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019