ORLANDO, Fla. - William H. Garvey Jr., 86, of Orlando, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 following a long battle with Alzheimer's.
He was born the son of the late William H. and Myrtle (Van Thof) Garvey Sr. Bill graduated from Wellsville High School and on June 23, 1956 he married the love of his life, Constance "Connie" Gibbs, at Immaculate Conception Church in Wellsville.
Bill is survived by his wife, Connie; three daughters, Cynthia (Michael) Nicoloff of Orlando, Fla.; Diana (Michael) Jackson of Sebastian, Fla., and Sheila (Mark) Brandes of Titusville, Fla.; two grandchildren, Casey (Christopher) Poulos of Orlando, Fla. and Chad (Cristina) Nicoloff of Smyrna, Ga.; four great-grandchildren, Addison and Nicholas Poulos and Noah and Emma Kate Nicoloff; two sisters, Beverly Harder of Naples, Fla., and Joan Rosell of Wellsville; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Betty Herman.
He started his professional career at Worthington Corporation in Wellsville and then became owner and operator of Garvey's Mobil Station on Main Street in Wellsville from 1960 to 1971. He then purchased Bill Garvey Cadillac, Olds, GMC Trucks, which he sold in 1985, to move closer to his immediate family in Orlando, Fla.
Bill was a member of the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department, an active member of the Wellsville Lions Club, the Wellsville Country Club and the Rio Pinar Country Club in Orlando, Fla. where he was an avid golfer up until his phrase "I can't remember if I did or was I gonna" became his reality. Christmas was always his favorite time of year and we had fond memories of him dressing up as Santa and reading the night before Christmas each year.
Friends are invited to call on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Embser Funeral Home, 34 West State Street in Wellsville. A graveside service will follow at 11:15 a.m. in Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the at Alz.org. To leave online condolences, please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019