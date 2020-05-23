|
HORNELL - William "Bill" Henry Hyland Jr., 83, of 7475 Seneca Road North, Hornell, died on April 28, 2020 at Hornell Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation center following a long illness.
Born in Rochester, NY on Jan. 31, 1937, he was the son of Kathryn Bell (Clark) and William Henry Hyland Sr. He had several step siblings, a brother, Robert E. Hyland and a sister Carolyn (Hyland) Sargent of Delray Beach, Florida.
Over the years Bill held various jobs including working for The Coca Cola Company and The Salvation Army.
He loved spending time with friends and family and could often be found walking around the neighborhood chatting with neighbors about the weather. Bill also enjoyed old movies from Hollywood's golden age, especially if it was a good western.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic there will be no calling hours at this time. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, NY.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 23, 2020