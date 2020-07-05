William J. "Bill" Mattice, 83,, passed away early Friday morning, March 13, 2020, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Bill was born on Jan. 31, 1937, in Brighton, the son of Kenneth and Beatrice (Schults) Mattice. He grew up in Nunda and moved to Wayland in 1975. Bill and Catherine (Whiteman) Thompson were married July 26, 1975, at the Dansville United Methodist Church and together had celebrated over 44 years of marriage.



Bill was employed as a millwright for most of his working career. He was employed for many years at Dansville Press and Gunlocke Company, retiring from Stone Construction in 2001. Bill enjoyed volunteering at the Bath VA Medical Center for 12 years. He loved the Buffalo Bills and never gave up on them. He was also an avid NY Yankees fan. Bill enjoyed working outdoors, spending many summer vacations traveling to California to visit family, and attending his grandchildren's ball games. Bill was a life member of the Wayland Sons of the American Legion and the Sampson Air Force Base Veteran's Association. He was also a longtime member of the Dansville Loyal Order of the Moose. Of special importance to Bill the past year was attending the Dansville Respite Program.



Bill was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Beatrice Mattice; his daughter, Tami McGill; his brother, Kenneth Mattice, Jr.; and sister, Beatrice "Joan" Panipinto; brothers and sisters-in-law, Norman Whiteman, Harry "Butch" and Virginia Boylan, Hollis "Junior" and Alice Moore, Alfred "Al" Sliker; nephew, Timothy "Tim" Sliker; two grandnephews; a great-grandnephew; and a great-grandniece.



Bill is survived by his loving wife and caregiver, Catherine Mattice; his son, Roger Mattice; his brother, Richard Mattice; his daughter-in-law, Christina Mattice; his son-in-law, Dana McGill; his grandchildren, Abreana, Isaac and Micaiah Mattice; Merissa, Shannon, and Kelsey McGill; sisters-in-law, Joyce Sliker and Lynn Whiteman; his nieces and nephews, Sandy (Chuck) Culver, Francine (Russell) Gordner, Larry Panipinto, Jeff (Teri) Panipinto, Norman (Sheila) Whiteman, Michael (CarolAnn) Whiteman, Deborah (Bill) Short, Linda (John) Owens, Kimberly Collins (Frank Gitro), Randy (Lisa) Moore, Brenda Thorp (Bob McDonald) and Tina (Paul) Button; along with many grandnieces and nephews and great- grandnieces and nephews.



Bill's memorial service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 a.m., at the Wayland United Methodist Church with Rev. Osceola Wharton officiating. Social distance and face covering policies will be in effect. Burial immediately following at the Wayland Village Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Wayland United Methodist Church, 1 East Avenue, Wayland, NY 14572; or Dansville Respite Program, United Methodist Church, 5 Chestnut Ave., Dansville, NY 14437.

