PERKINSVILLE - William J. "Bill" Recktenwald, 87, passed away late Monday evening (March 25, 2019) at his home.
Bill was born Sept. 8, 1931 in Perkinsville, the son of Walter A. and Bertha (Bricks) Recktenwald and has remained a resident of that area his entire life. He graduated from Wayland Central School in 1949 and then served his country in the United States Air Force from Nov. 9, 1950 until his honorable discharge Nov. 26, 1953. Bill and Geraldine "Gerry" Mark were married Aug. 31, 1957 at Sacred Heart Church and have celebrated over 61 years of marriage!
Bill's early employment included time on the DL&W Railroad, a tree surgeon for the Tree Preservation Company and the Gunlocke Company. However it was his 20-year career with the New York State Police that Bill and his family are very proud of. He served for Troop A for two years and for Troop E out of Wayland for 18 years, retiring in 1976. Subsequent to his retirement he began employment with NYSEG and worked for an additional 17 years, retiring as a gas fitter in 1994. Post retirement he drove vehicles for West Herr in Dansville.
Bill had an admirable desire to serve his church and community. He was a founding member of the First Diocesan Pastoral Council of Rochester, representing Sacred Heart Parish; a past president and member of the Sacred Heart Church Parrish Council; past president and member of the Wayland Lions Club; a Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus; a member of the Golden Agers; a member of the Dansville American Legion and a member of the Perkinsville Fire Department. Of special note was his membership in the "Silver Foxes!!" Through his church service, Bill also assisted a family in Corning with the renovation of their home after the flood of 1972. He also printed the Sacred Heart bulletin from home for many years.
Bill enjoyed cutting wood, gardening, watching old westerns, playing solitaire and completing his "honey do list," and traveling in his motorhome (especially to Portland, Oregon to visit family). He was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Colts fan and Bill especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. His vivid sense of humor and uplifting personality will be dearly missed by all his family, friends and community!
Bill was pre-deceased by his parents, Walter and Bertha Recktenwald; his brothers, Donald, Francis, Kenneth and Paul Recktenwald; his sister, Adeline Recktenwald; brother-in-law, John Didas; and his niece, Donna Jean Gessner.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 61 years, Geraldine "Gerry" Recktenwald of Perkinsville; his children, Gerald Recktenwald (Elsbeth Martindale) of Portland, Oregon and Anne (Mike) Heiman of Perkinsville; his grandchildren, Katelyn and Lauren Heiman of Dansville, Ashley (David) Lucas of Mountain Home, Idaho and Cullen Recktenwald of Portland, Oregon; his sister, Mary Anne Didas of Churchville; his brother, Tom (Jean) Recktenwald of Wayland; his sisters-in-law, Donna Recktenwald of Dansville and Joan Recktenwald of Perkinsville; along with many nieces and nephews.
Bill's family and friends may call Friday from 3-7 p.m., at the St. George-Stanton Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Bill at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Sacred Heart Church, Perkinsville. Committal prayers, military honors and interment will take place immediately following at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in William J. Recktenwald's memory may be made to Sacred Heart Cemetery, 206 Fremont St., Wayland, N.Y. 14572; or to the Vincent House, 310 Second Ave., Wayland, N.Y. 14572; or to Honor Flight Rochester, Inc., PO Box 23581, Rochester, N.Y. 14692.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019