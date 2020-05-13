|
ALMA, N.Y. - William L. Schrader, 72, of 5777 County Road 18, passed away at home with his family at his side on Sunday, May 10, 2020 following a 10-month battle with cancer. He was born April 20, 1948 in Hornell, the son of the late Bernard and Florence (Mingus) Schrader. On Aug. 5, 1983 in Wellsville he married Susan Adams, who survives.
Bill was raised in the Wellsville area. He was proud member of the U. S. Marine Corps from 1967 to 1970, and served in Vietnam from 1968 through 1969. He was a member of the Marine Corps Reserves from 1970 to 1973. He was first employed as a logger, then worked for Tom James and JJ Power Tong. He later worked for Joyce Western Corporation, and Otis Eastern Services for 33 years as a mechanic, retiring in 2014. He was a member of the Morrison Hayes Post 702 American Legion, a founding member of the Allegany County Vietnam Veterans Organization, and was a member of the Marine Corps League.
Bill was the oldest of five brothers, growing up in the 50's. He was self taught, and could fix anything, especially cars. He was a leek digger, horseshoe thrower, and bonfire builder. A man of few words, but when he spoke you listened. He was old school, made of true grit and "our hero"! He was a proud, humble and devoted family man who loved his dogs, and touched many lives. He often visited the Bath VA on holidays and especially on Christmas morning to wish Merry Christmas to all the veterans.
Surviving in addition to his wife Sue are four children, Jenny (Luis) Greene, Sarah Greene, William "Cody" (Mackenzie) Schrader, and Travis Schrader; nine grandchildren, Ashley (Johnny) Carlin, Abby (Nolan) Hill, Troy Johnson, Alliya Jackson, Jaden Jackson, Spencer Schrader, Parker Black, Emma Schrader, and Brantley Schrader; two great-grandchildren, Octavia, and Collin; a brother, James Schrader; several nieces and nephews; two good friends, Trey Tullar, and Gerry Babchak; and two beloved dogs, Austin and Brewster.
He was predeceased in addition to his parents by four brothers, Kim, Ken, Bernard "Doug" and Gordy Schrader.
A "Celebration of Life" with military honors will be planned for a later date on the veterans land. Please consider memorial donations to the Bath VA or the SPCA Serving Allegany County.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 13, 2020