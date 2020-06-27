William L. Schrader
WELLSVILLE - A "Celebration of Life" with full military honors for William L. Schrader, will be held on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 1 p.m., at the Allegany County Veterans Organization on the Hunt Road, off County Road 29 "Stone Dam Road" in the Town of Willing.

Bill died on May 10, 2020. To read the complete obituary or leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
