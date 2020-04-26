|
HORNELL/ARKPORT - William M. "Mike" Bennett, 65, of 8723 County Road #52 (Burns Road), Arkport, died Thursday morning (April 23, 2020) at his home, following a long illness.
Born in Fairfax County, Va. on Dec. 4, 1954, he was the son of William and Patricia (Davis) Bennett.
Growing up in Hornell, Mike was a graduate of Hornell High School (class of 1972). While in high school, Mike excelled in baseball, primarily as a pitcher. He later attended the University of West Virginia where he was a member of the University of West Virginia Mountaineers Baseball Team.
Mike resided in California for a brief period of time and returned to the Hornell area and began working for the railroad. He had been employed at the former Erie Lackawanna Railroad, Delaware & Hudson Railroad and C.P. Rail, retiring in 2001 as an engineer.
An avid Buffalo Bills Football fan, Mike enjoyed classic trucks and Harley Davidson Motorcycles. He loved working around his property, either planting flowers or other landscaping. Mike was a member of the Sons of American Legion of Arkport and especially enjoyed "Hoisting a Few" with his buddies at Southside Tavern.
Mike always had a deep affection of animals and throughout the years raised many "Canine Companions." He would often find himself fondly talking about his favorite dog, "Melanie" who died 10 years ago.
He was married on July 1, 1981 to the former Karen Fiegl, who survives. Also surviving are his son, Joseph Fiegl of Alfred Station; three brothers, Timothy Bennett of Salome, AZ, Scott Bennett of Hornell and Jeff (Bridget) Bennett of North Dinwiddie, Va.; several nieces & one nephew.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Mike's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020