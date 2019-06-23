GREENWOOD, N.Y./CANISTEO, N.Y. - William M. "Bill" Leahy, 57, of 3997 Fenton Ave., Greenwood, formerly of Canisteo, died Wednesday afternoon (June 19, 2019) at his home, following a long illness.



Born in Forest Hills, N.Y. on Aug. 12, 1961, he was the son of Bernard and Helaine (Perlman) Leahy.



Bill grew up in Stamford, Conn. and had resided in many locations throughout the State of Connecticut. After graduating from high school, Bill took classes at Corning Community College and also took classes at the York State Fire Academy in Bath, N.Y., becoming a firefighter and EMT (Emergency Medical Technician). He was a veteran of the US Army, serving his country from 1985-89.



For several years, Bill worked for Coleman Brothers and also Reithoffers Carnival. He not only served as a mechanic, setting up, tearing down and maintaining the rides, but also as ride operator and truck driver for both companies. Throughout the years, Bill had been employed as a truck driver for several trucking companies, traveling throughout the country. He also drove for Rensenberger Trucking, transporting railroad workers.



Having a deep love of music, Bill served as the sound production engineer for several bands in Connecticut and often would travel with the bands. For the past 16 years, he owned and operated Spectrum Entertainment providing DJ Music & Karoke for weddings and private parties. He also enjoyed the outdoors and loved deer hunting.



For many years, Bill served as a firefighter and EMT in Connecticut, East Corning, Corning, Macedon, and Greenwood. He had also been employed as a mechanic at Monroe Muffler in Riverside, N.Y.



In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Leahy.



Surviving are his son, Shane Davis of Greenwood and also Shane's mother, Tammy (Eric) Ford of Greenwood.



At Bill's request there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with final interment in the Bath National Cemetery, Bath, N.Y.



Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.



Bill's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to a .



To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com