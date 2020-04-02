|
|
CANISTEO - William P. Wheeler, 92, passed away on March 30, 2020 at his home in Canisteo.
He was born in Elmira, NY on May 23, 1927, the son of the late Donald and Ellaween (Pettingill) Wheeler.
Bill was a WWII veteran with the Navy as a Seaman 1st and had many fond memories of serving on the USS Tappahannock.
On November 11, 1950 he married the love of his life, Anita M. Geer. They enjoyed nearly 70 years of marriage. He was a devoted husband who wanted only the best for her. They created wonderful memories together. Family was very important to Bill.
Bill was employed by the New York Telephone Co. (Ma Bell), enjoyed the work and considered those he worked with some of his closest friends. He retired in 1989 and was a member of the Pioneers Club of America.
Throughout his years he was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Canisteo (also previously in Arkport) and a lifetime member of the Kanestio Historical Society.
Bill truly was a unique man with many interests and passions. He always had a love of the land, and the history of the Native Americans. An environmentalist before trendy - nothing left the house without either being repurposed or recycled. He had a keen eye with the patience and concentration to spot a four leaf clover or an arrowhead in an open field. He was always willing to show his artifact collection to various local groups and schools.
He was a generous man who instilled in his family a desire to lend a helping hand, always willing to help his neighbors. He did this by actions (and words) whether it be growing a garden and giving most of it away, at a rally for Bump the Dump (literally laying in the snow across the road to protest), saving Bethesda Hospital, helping to resettle refugees from Cambodia, promoting local history, telling anyone who would listen the amazing story of John Jones and saving his house so that it would become the John Jones Museum in Elmira in order to preserve that important part of history.
An avid reader, Bill loved his typewriter and was passionate and witty with his perspectives on current events that he submitted to the Evening Tribune and the Leader.
Bill grew up spending time at Keuka Lake, and throughout his life that was his favorite place to be. He has given his family some of their fondest memories and a love of the Finger Lakes.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Donald Wheeler; a sister, Barbara Jane Ott; his son, Michael E. Wheeler; a granddaughter, Tamie Wheeler and great-grandchildren Brittni Gemmell and Fiona Sleggs.
Along with his wife he is survived by his children, Sandra (John) Sleggs, David (Deb Aarison) Wheeler, Susan (John) Skillman, Eric (Evelyn) Wheeler, and Kathryn (Dick) Russell; a daughter-in law, Debbie Wheeler; grandchildren, John Matthew (Katy Ryan) Sleggs, Chris (Denise) Sleggs, Jason Sleggs, Casey Wheeler, Laura Wheeler, Christie Alex-Hart, Craig Skillman, T.J. Pittsley, Joel (Andrea) Russell, and Kelly Sanford; great grandchildren, Jake, Sam, Alexis, Eli, Alina, Khorvin, Kaylie, Audra, Clara, Max, and Hudson; and a sister, Judith (Alan) Howland.
A private viewing is planned for the immediate family. Due to the current health crisis, no public services will be held at this time. Burial will be in Hinsdale Cemetery, Hinsdale, NY. Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.
Memorial Contributions can be made to: Faith in Action, PO Box 117, Hornell, N.Y 14843 or the Kanestio Historical Society, PO Box 35, Canisteo, NY 14823.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 2, 2020