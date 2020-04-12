|
ARKPORT - William R. Jones, 71, of Henry Street, a son of the late Cy and Helen Jones, passed away early Friday morning (April 10, 2020) at Elderwood at Hornell, after a brief illness.
Due to the present circumstances of the Coronavirus calling hours and a memorial service will be held at a future date at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. A complete obituary will appear at that time.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020