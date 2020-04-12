Home

Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
285 Main St
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2700
William R. Jones


1948 - 2020
William R. Jones Obituary
ARKPORT - William R. Jones, 71, of Henry Street, a son of the late Cy and Helen Jones, passed away early Friday morning (April 10, 2020) at Elderwood at Hornell, after a brief illness.

Due to the present circumstances of the Coronavirus calling hours and a memorial service will be held at a future date at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. A complete obituary will appear at that time.

Online condolences or remembrances of Bill are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020
