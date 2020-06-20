ARKPORT - William R. "Bill" Jones, 71, of 1 Henry Street, passed away at Elderwood Nursing Care Facility on Good Friday morning (April 10, 2020) following a brief illness.
The son of Seymour "Cy" and Helen (Noblett) Jones, Bill was born in Mineola, Long Island, N.Y. on Dec. 14, 1948. Growing up in Arkport he worked in the family business and learned meat cutting at a young age. He attended and graduated from Arkport Central School (Class of 1967.) In 1968 he enlisted and proudly served in the United States Air Force until 1972, stationed at Shaw AFB, S.C. After working a year with the South Carolina Department of Labor, Bill returned home in 1973, joining the family business and eventually became co-owner of Cy's Shurfine Foodmart with his brother. Answering the call of warmer weather, he moved to Clearwater, Florida in 1995 and worked for Publix Supermarkets as a meat cutter. He once again returned home in 2001 and rejoined the family grocery business working until his retirement in 2017.
In addition to his love of Florida where he traveled often, Bill was a big fan of the Beatles, collecting Beatles memorabilia. He also collected other interesting items such as matchbooks from all over the world, old radios, colored glass, baseball caps, business cards, and other unique items. He enjoyed watching the NY Yankees, the Buffalo Bills, Syracuse Orange basketball, March Madness, and Turner Classic Movies! He loved baseball and in the 1970's played 1st base on the Genesee Valley League's Arkport town team. He also thoroughly enjoyed and followed junior and senior drum corps competitions. In his younger years he was bass guitar player with his friend's rock band and he enjoyed music of all sorts especially Beatles and classic rock music from the 1960's.
Bill will be greatly missed. His commentaries on current sports along with his quiet yet wise-cracking comments were his terms of endearment to all those who knew him well.
Bill is survived by two sisters, Betty Jones and Beverly (John) Hubric of Largo, Florida; two brothers. Bob (Dianne) Jones of Birdsboro, PA, and Larry (Barb) Jones of Arkport; 11 nieces and nephews, and 24 great nieces and nephews.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. in Hornell is honored to serve the family of William R. "Bill" Jones
Calling hours are 4-6 p.m. Thursday (June 25, 2020) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell, followed by a memorial service and military honors at 6 p.m. THOSE ATTENDING WILL NEED TO WEAR MASKS AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING.
The United States flag and the Air Force flag will proudly fly at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. in recognition of Bill's military service.
Memorial contributions can be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 370 7th Avenue, Suite 1802, New York, N.Y. 10001 (donation envelopes will be available at the funeral home) or online at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Online condolences or remembrances of Bill are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
The son of Seymour "Cy" and Helen (Noblett) Jones, Bill was born in Mineola, Long Island, N.Y. on Dec. 14, 1948. Growing up in Arkport he worked in the family business and learned meat cutting at a young age. He attended and graduated from Arkport Central School (Class of 1967.) In 1968 he enlisted and proudly served in the United States Air Force until 1972, stationed at Shaw AFB, S.C. After working a year with the South Carolina Department of Labor, Bill returned home in 1973, joining the family business and eventually became co-owner of Cy's Shurfine Foodmart with his brother. Answering the call of warmer weather, he moved to Clearwater, Florida in 1995 and worked for Publix Supermarkets as a meat cutter. He once again returned home in 2001 and rejoined the family grocery business working until his retirement in 2017.
In addition to his love of Florida where he traveled often, Bill was a big fan of the Beatles, collecting Beatles memorabilia. He also collected other interesting items such as matchbooks from all over the world, old radios, colored glass, baseball caps, business cards, and other unique items. He enjoyed watching the NY Yankees, the Buffalo Bills, Syracuse Orange basketball, March Madness, and Turner Classic Movies! He loved baseball and in the 1970's played 1st base on the Genesee Valley League's Arkport town team. He also thoroughly enjoyed and followed junior and senior drum corps competitions. In his younger years he was bass guitar player with his friend's rock band and he enjoyed music of all sorts especially Beatles and classic rock music from the 1960's.
Bill will be greatly missed. His commentaries on current sports along with his quiet yet wise-cracking comments were his terms of endearment to all those who knew him well.
Bill is survived by two sisters, Betty Jones and Beverly (John) Hubric of Largo, Florida; two brothers. Bob (Dianne) Jones of Birdsboro, PA, and Larry (Barb) Jones of Arkport; 11 nieces and nephews, and 24 great nieces and nephews.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. in Hornell is honored to serve the family of William R. "Bill" Jones
Calling hours are 4-6 p.m. Thursday (June 25, 2020) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell, followed by a memorial service and military honors at 6 p.m. THOSE ATTENDING WILL NEED TO WEAR MASKS AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING.
The United States flag and the Air Force flag will proudly fly at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. in recognition of Bill's military service.
Memorial contributions can be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 370 7th Avenue, Suite 1802, New York, N.Y. 10001 (donation envelopes will be available at the funeral home) or online at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Online condolences or remembrances of Bill are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.