|
|
ALFRED, N.Y. - William "Bill" S. Dibrell, 72, of 96 South Main St., Alfred, died Thursday afternoon (Feb. 13, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, following a sudden worsening of an illness.
Born in Corpus Christi, Texas on Sept. 17, 1947, he was the son of Aquilla Gibbs "A.G." Dibrell II and Martha (Crowley) Dibrell.
The son of a US Naval officer, Bill grew up and lived in many locations throughout the United States and Canada. He received his Bachelor's degree from San Diego State University and then went on to receive his PhD in Philosophy from Michigan State University.
As a resident of Alfred since 1983, Bill taught in the Division of Human Studies, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences at Alfred University. Throughout the years, he helped shape the minds of countless young students. Community minded, he was a proud member of the AE Crandall Hook & Ladder Company where he served as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and also served for a time as Fire Chief. Bill had a deep love of the Alfred community, always looking for ways to serve others. This mindset was predominant in his academic life as well; his "best day was a good teaching day." He loved music and enjoyed playing guitar, especially when simply sitting around with his family and friends.
Bill married Jeanette Oehler, Nov. 24, 1972. Together they raised their daughter, Andrea.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Aquilla Gibbs Dibrell III.
Surviving are his significant other, Beth Ann Dobie of Andover; his daughter, Andrea Martha Dunn and her husband Richard Garner Dunn of Tucson, AZ; his sister, Ann Cecilia Dibrell Petyak of Ventura, Calif. He is also survived by a large and loving family, including many nieces for whom he assumed a father-role and nephews with whom he was close.
He was thrilled to meet his granddaughter who is "on the way" and expected to make her appearance in July, 2020.
At Bill's request there will be no prior calling hours. A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Susan Howell Hall of the Alfred University Campus where family and friends can share stories and remember the life of Bill Dibrell.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Bill's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the AE Crandall Hook & Ladder Company, Main Street, Alfred, N.Y. 14802.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020