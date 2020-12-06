TROUPSBURG/GREENWOOD - William S. Mullen, 85, long time resident of Greenwood, passed away peacefully Friday evening (Dec. 4, 2020) at his home in Troupsburg.
The family will not be observing calling hours or services. Burial will be in Bennett's Creek Cemetery.
A complete obituary will be published in an edition of the Hornell Spectator next week.