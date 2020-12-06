1/1
William S. Mullen
TROUPSBURG/GREENWOOD - William S. Mullen, 85, long time resident of Greenwood, passed away peacefully Friday evening (Dec. 4, 2020) at his home in Troupsburg.

The family will not be observing calling hours or services. Burial will be in Bennett's Creek Cemetery.

To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook@brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Canisteo.

A complete obituary will be published in an edition of the Hornell Spectator next week.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Powers Funeral Home
6 Spruce Street
Canisteo, NY 14823
(607) 698-2517
