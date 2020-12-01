CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - William (Bill) Spencer Stempfle passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2020. He was born in Bath, N.Y. on Dec. 15, 1932, to the late William Secor Stempfle and Florence Isabel Spencer Stempfle. At an early age he worked on farms and started various small businesses, establishing a lifelong tendency toward prudence and entrepreneurship. He attended Haverling High where he played football and basketball and graduated from The Mount Herman School (1950) and Lehigh University (1954) where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity.
Following college graduation, Bill worked for Anaconda American Brass Company in Waterbury, CT. The following year he was drafted and served two years in the United States Army before returning to his job. In 1958 he married his sweetheart, Jacqueline (Jackie) Dianne Loohn and his job moved their growing family to MI, CA and then back to CT where they settled in Watertown. In 1972, Bill launched his own business that specialized in the sale of custom-made metal components. Jackie worked alongside him and after 28 years they retired in 2000. Since 2002, Chapel Hill, N.C., has been their home.
Bill was an avid camper, hiker/walker and sports fan. He was a Master Gardener, beekeeper and served as a volunteer with Big Brothers, Literacy Volunteers of America, Hospice, prison ministries, the Watertown Zoning Board of Appeals and the Watertown Planning and Zoning Commission. He was an active member of Watertown Congregational Church and served as a Deacon, Trustee and Sunday School teacher. His love of learning included Revolutionary and Civil War history, woodworking, singing in a men's quartet and playing tournament croquet. He loved his children and grandchildren very much and thought of his sons-in-law as his own. His family will remember his thoughtfulness, strong faith in God, sharp sense of humor and positive outlook.
Bill is predeceased in death by his parents and sister, Lois McHenry. He leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years, Jackie, and children Gretchen (George) Stempfle Perez, Susan Stempfle Dyssegard and Anne Stempfle (Robert) Sharrar; grandchildren George (Lindsey) Sharrar, Grace (Allen) Sharrar Wolf, J. Spencer (Sarah) Perez, Sara (Ben) Dyssegard Dodge, Mark (Charlotte) Sharrar, Luc Dyssegard, Julia (Travis) Sharrar Van Zant, Gabe Perez; and great-grandchildren Ella Mae and Elliot Dodge, Ramona Perez, Selah Sharrar and baby Wolf as well as a niece and several nephews.
Mr. Stempfle's family is deeply grateful to the staff of UNC Hospice and The Pines at Carolina Meadows for their wonderful care of him. A service will be planned at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
in memory of Bill Stempfle, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla. 33607, donorrelations@shrinenet.org
