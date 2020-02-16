|
WELLSVILLE, N.Y. - Woodrow "Woody" Bilby Jr., 62, of 80 East Dyke St., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Buffalo General Hospital. He was born May 2, 1957 in Wellsville the son of the late Woodrow and Helen (Dixon) Bilby.
Woody was employed at the Casella Landfill for over 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. He loved spending time with his family and friends, working on vehicles, collecting antiques, and John Deere Tractors, and was an avid 49ers fan.
Surviving are his five children, Candy, Tonya, David, Amanda, and Chendelle, eight grandchildren, Maddie, Haizen, Jasmine, Brooke, Joseph, Briana, Kendra, and Madison, Chendelle's fiance' Jim, Jim's children, Izzy and Abby, and one on the way; siblings, Robert (Tammy) Bilby, Lonnie (Nikki) Bilby, Clyde Bilby, Jack Bilby, Floyd (Donna) Bilby, Fred Bilby, Frank (Debra) Bilby, Lena Bilby, and Mable (Bruce) Weber; a sister-in-law, Joyce Bilby; a life long friend, Bobby Hogan; and several nieces and nephews, including, Jason, and a great-nephew, JJ.
He was predeceased in addition to his parents, by two brothers, John Bilby, and William "Bill" Bilby; a sister-in-law, Sandy Bilby; and a nephew, Robert Bilby Jr.
Friends are invited to call on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 from noon until 2 p.m. at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc. in Wellsville. A reception and benefit will follow visitation at 2 p.m. at the VFW in Wellsville. Please bring a dish to pass.
To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020