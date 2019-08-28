|
|
HORNELL - Yolanda C. Rose, 92, formerly of Landers Road, passed away early Tuesday morning (Aug. 27, 2019) at Elderwood at Hornell, with her loving family by her side.
Born in Hornell on May 17, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Leonard and Amelia (Canella) Caruso. On Feb. 14, 1956, she was married to Lawrence "Larry" Rose, who predeceased her in 1976, after 20 years of marriage. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her eight brothers and sisters, Anthony Caruso, Sam "Tato" Caruso, Mary Fucci, Jenny Marendo, Richard Caruso, Josephine Bondi, Nancy Guchardi and Angelo Caruso.
A native and lifelong resident of Hornell, Yolanda was a graduate of St. Ann's School and Hornell High School.
She was employed at Westinghouse in Bath, The Big N and K- Mart in Hornell and retired as a correctional officer at the Steuben County Jail in Bath.
Yolanda was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and was a communicant of St. Ann's Church in Hornell, and was also a member of the Ladies of Columbus and the Carducci Lodge in Hornell.
Throughout the years she enjoyed traveling to the casinos, bowling, playing cards and bingo; she especially loved to spend every Monday with her granddaughter, Andrea playing checkers and cards. Yolanda also loved cars and was an avid NY Mets fan; but most of all she cherished the time she spent with her family.
Her loving family includes three sons, Larry (Kelly) Rose, Joseph (Debbie) Rose and Lenny Rose (Mary Gallagher), all of Hornell; 13 grandchildren, Jason Rose, Kristy (Jacob) McBride, Jamie Rose, Jennifer (Eric) Jones, Andrea Rose, Tony Rose (fiancé, Casey Curran), Lindsay (Patrick) Farley, Gillian, Thomas, Collin, Caleb, Shawn and Natalie Rose; six great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., in Hornell is honored to serve the family of Yolanda C. Rose.
Calling hours are 5-8 p.m. today (Aug. 29, 2019) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. Relatives and friends are invited to join her family at St. Ann's Church, 31 Erie Ave., Hornell where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday (Aug. 30, 2019). Committal prayers and interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Fremont.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to the Activities Fund of Elderwood at Hornell, 1 Bethesda Drive, Hornell, N.Y. 14843. Envelopes for memorial contributions will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences or remembrances of Yolanda are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Elderwood at Hornell for the wonderful care that they gave to Yolanda.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019