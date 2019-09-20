|
|
WAYLAND/SPRINGWATER - Yvonne E. Hill, beloved matriarch of the Perez family, 81, passed away early Friday morning, September 13, 2019 at the Vincent House Comfort Care Facility in Wayland.
Yvonne was born Aug. 28, 1938 in Rochester, the daughter of Stephen and Laura (Hill) Perez. She grew up in Rochester and moved to Springwater in 1977. She also resided in California for a period of time prior to moving back to Springwater and then to Wayland a few years ago.
Throughout the years, Yvonne was employed at Flower City Printing and was also employed by Educational Modules in Rochester. Yvonne loved politics! She worked on several different political projects, traveled to Congress for various lobbying events and ran for NYS Senate. She truly believed in change through the political process. Yvonne devoted her life to making the world a better place for all and found peace in the knowledge that her life's work had flourished in recent years with humanitarian efforts reaching into every corner of the globe through the New Silk Road Initiative.
Yvonne was pre-deceased by her parents, Stephen and Laura Perez; sisters, Joanne Everett and Stephanie Gascon; and a niece, Terri Ward.
She is survived by her children, George Hill of Mt. Morris, Jeffrey (Donna) Hill of Webster, Laurie Hill of Springwater, Raymond (Teresa) Hill of Lima and Stephen Hill of Avoca; proud grandmother of 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; her siblings, Lucien (Lee) Perry of N. Chili, Karen (Robert) Ward of Florida, Keith Perez of Rochester, Melody Long of Webster, Dawn Casale of Rochester, Tamara Clausen of Florida, Jay (Donna) Perez of Rochester and Michelle (Kim) Perez of New Jersey; along with many nieces and nephews.
Yvonne's funeral services will be private and at the convenience of her family. Please visit www.stgeorgefuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 20, 2019