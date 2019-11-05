|
|
CANISTEO - Yvonne M. "Mickey" Moore, 49, of Maple Street, passed away peacefully Monday morning (Nov. 4, 2019) at her home surrounded by the love and care of her family, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Yvonne, who was affectionately called "Mickey" was born July 19, 1970 in Florida to the late Glynn and Shirley (Cohen) Mize. She is survived by her husband, Norman Moore, whom she married on July 12, 2008 at Letchworth State Park, N.Y.
Mickey enjoyed all the holidays, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, etc. with her family and friends entertaining them with dinners and all of the festivities that went along. Most of all she enjoyed her children and grandchildren who were very dear to her heart.
In addition to her husband Norman, Mickey is survived by her children, Lacy (Shannon Lee) Mize of OK, Blythe (Brandyn) Snyder, Kenneth Moore and Jessa Moore all of Canisteo, NY. Mickey had several grandchildren, Cora, Beckett, and Walker Mize, Brynn Snyder and Owen Moore. She is also survived by siblings, Glynn (Amy) Mize, Jr. of OK., Lynn (Renee) Mize of OK. Connie (Craig) Huckeby of FL. and Kim (Rick) Cummings of OK. She had several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St., in Canisteo where funeral and committal services will take place immediately following calling hours at 7 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Mickey's name may be made to either the Canisteo Vol. Fire Dept., c/o Mike Wilson, 14 South Main St. Canisteo, N.Y. 14823 or to the Golisano Children's Hospital, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, N.Y. 14642.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 5, 2019