WAYLAND - Zalvine R. (Kirkum) Didas, age 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5th, 2020 at the Hornell Gardens in Hornell.
Zalvine ""Zip"" was born on February 28, 1942 in Bath; she was a factory assembly line worker at Kraft Foods in Avon until retiring.
Zip could easily, and quickly, pick out a four-leaf clover; she would challenge others to find one before her and she never lost. Zip kept the clovers and you could find them EVERYWHERE! Anytime she would take a photo with someone, she always responded with, "That's going to cost ya!" Zip loved yellow roses, butterflies, doing her scratchers (scratch-offs), she liked listening to Billy Ray Cyrus and Josh Turner and always said she was going to marry them. Most of all, Zip enjoyed spending time with her family. She is referred to as "Aunt Ruthie" by her nieces and nephews and always made everyone smile.
Zalvine is predeceased by her parents, Elmer L. and Martha (Vanzile) Kirkum; her brothers, Cecil, Otis, Lawrence, George, Arthur (Bubby) Kirkum, and Lee Granger; and her sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Jenkins.
Zalvine is survived by her children, Dave (Natalie Baird) Didas of Wayland, NY, Daniel (Debbie Malone) Didas Sr. of Arkport, NY, and Tammy (Jerry) Randall of Dansville, NY; her grandchildren, Christina-Ann (Robert) Baichly of Manchester, MO, Jamie (Daniel) Beck of Canfield, OH, Melissa (Ronald) Knight of El Paso, TX, Elizabeth (Josh) Merrell of Spencerport, NY, Daniel Didas Jr. of Calhoun, GA, Alisha (Cole) Weichman of Chili, NY, and Allison (Cameron) Seeley of Livonia, NY; and her seven great-grandchildren, Jasmine-Jane, Caroline, Aidan, Jaxon, Emalyn, Harley, Thomas, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to sincerely thank Zip's sister-in-law, Patty Granger, for all of her help and genuine care over the last few years.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be no public services. Zalvine's family is planning a Celebration of Life later in the year.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Wayland Hose Company, 14 East Naples Street, Wayland, NY 14572.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020