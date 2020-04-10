Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Reinhold Klein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reinhold Klein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reinhold Klein Obituary
Rev. Reinhold Klein passed away on March 11, 2020. He was born on May 22, 1923 in a German displaced persons camp during his parents' flight from Russia. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. A resident of Los Alamitos and member of Community Congregational United Church of Christ Los Alamitos for more than 50 years. He dedicated his life to providing housing and care for the elderly and disadvantaged. He partnered with Retirement Housing Foundation, Mead Housing Trust and other nonprofit organizations during his career.
His wife, Lydia (Helzer) Klein preceded him in death as did his son, Jay, his brother, Robert, and sister, Eleanor. He will be greatly missed by his family - daughters Sharon Booth (Harry) and Sandra DeLloyd (Thom); grandchildren Cory (Kim), Aubree (Jeff), Chris (Jessica), Kevin (Samantha) and seven great grandchildren.
Published in Event-News Enterprise from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reinhold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -