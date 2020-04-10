|
|
Rev. Reinhold Klein passed away on March 11, 2020. He was born on May 22, 1923 in a German displaced persons camp during his parents' flight from Russia. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. A resident of Los Alamitos and member of Community Congregational United Church of Christ Los Alamitos for more than 50 years. He dedicated his life to providing housing and care for the elderly and disadvantaged. He partnered with Retirement Housing Foundation, Mead Housing Trust and other nonprofit organizations during his career.
His wife, Lydia (Helzer) Klein preceded him in death as did his son, Jay, his brother, Robert, and sister, Eleanor. He will be greatly missed by his family - daughters Sharon Booth (Harry) and Sandra DeLloyd (Thom); grandchildren Cory (Kim), Aubree (Jeff), Chris (Jessica), Kevin (Samantha) and seven great grandchildren.
Published in Event-News Enterprise from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020