Ruth Walker Perez passed peacefully at home surrounded by family. Proceeded in death by her husband Jose A. Perez Jr. she leaves behind her son Jose A. Perez III, daughter Sheree Steiner and her husband Robert. Born in Reidsville, N.C., the youngest of 13 (one of the beautiful "Walker Girls"), she moved to Washington D.C. where she worked for the IRS. She was featured in Washington's Holiday Magazine on working women in the 1950's. Ruth married Lt. Commander Jose A. Perez, Jr. and settled in California to raise their family, residing in Rossmoor for over 55 years. Ruth excelled in tennis, golf, bridge, and dancing. She loved entertaining and was known for her home cooked meals. Her radiant smile, sense of humor, and loving heart will be missed by all

left behind. Services will be held for the family at Forrest Lawn in Cypress, California on May 21, 2020.

