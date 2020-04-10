|
Susan (Sue) Marie Liles, 68, passed away on February 19, 2020, in Los Alamitos CA.
Sue was born July 10, 1951, in Montclair, New Jersey to Frank and Rita Marie (Grady) Goss. Sue was a graduate of California State University Long Beach, where she received a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics. She was a 57 year resident of Rossmoor moving in the summer of 1962. She went on to become an Algebra Instructor at Pius X High School in Downey, California. Sue was then recruited to become an Aerospace Engineer for Rockwell Space Systems where she supported the Space Shuttle program and advanced her career to the Global Positioning Satellite (GPS) Systems as the Deputy Program Manager. Rockwell Space Systems was then merged with The Boeing Company where she retired after a very successful 33 year career in 2007.
Sue became Paul's bride March 1988. Once their love story began they shared an active lifestyle, traveling, dancing, golfing, cooking, wine tasting and celebrating life with friends, family and those they embraced along their journey together.
Sue was a loving Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Aunt. She is survived by her loving husband Paul, her sister Diane and brother-in-law Pat, her two nieces Hannah and Lisa Porter of Saratoga, CA; Daughters Michele (Franklyn) Adams, of Huntington Beach, Robin Berry (Bob Duda), of Corona, CA, Jeanette Lind (Joseph Gaspard) of Murrieta, CA, Colleen (Mark) Perry of Dover, NH. Son Joseph (Amy) Liles of La Mirada, CA; Grandchildren Jonathan (Sarah) Liles of Northwood, NH, Zachary (Rebecca) Liles of La Habra, CA, Cassandra (Tyler) Morton of Epping, NH, Connor Lind of Aliso Viejo, CA, Jacquelyn Chartier of Nottingham NH, Nicholas Duda of Corona, CA, Theo Adams of Huntington Beach, CA, Charlie and Alex Liles of La Mirada, CA; Great-Grandchildren: Lilliana and Remington Lind, Calhan and Logann Morton, and a Great-Grandchild due in July; Special Family members include Mitchell Lind of La Mirada, CA, and Peter (Lisa) Chartier of San Diego; many cousins (Eileen Soderstrom, Linda Grady-Troia, Beth Newman, Nancy Consol, and Leslie Grady) , loved ones and friends too numerous to list but not forgotten.
Published in Event-News Enterprise from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020