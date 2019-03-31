Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Former long-time Bartlesville area resident, Adele Truex Musgrave, passed away on March 27, 2019, in her daughter's home in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Adele Louise Truex was born on February 19, 1920 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. She was the daughter of Arthur Fuller Truex and Georgina Ruth (Davis) Truex. She graduated from Central High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1937. After high school, she furthered her education by attending The University of Oklahoma where she graduated in 1941 with a Bachelor of Arts in Letters.

Adele and Charles "Bob" Robert Musgrave, Jr. were united in marriage on June 22, 1940 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Adele and Charles established their home in Norman, Oklahoma.

When Bob received his honorary discharge from the United States Army in November of 1945, the Musgraves moved to Drumright, Oklahoma. In 1947, they moved to Chicago area of Glenview. They remained residents there until returning to Bartlesville in 1955 where they formed the Major Leasing Corporation.

Adele was a wife, mother, and homemaker, supporting her husband in the business. She was a member of First Wesleyan Church, Pi Beta Phi Fraternity, Hillcrest Country Club, Service League of Bartlesville and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was an avid traveler, visiting over 20 countries and all fifty states. She enjoyed vegetable gardening, playing Bridge, and spending time with family and friends. She remained active in the community up through her last years, serving with Meals on Wheels, Bartlesville Garden Society, Bartlesville Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club, Mary Martha Outreach, First Wesleyan Church, and others.

She is survived by her three sons (& wives): Charles "Chuck" Robert Musgrave III (Anita) of Edmond, Oklahoma, Donald T. Musgrave (Laura) of Gig Harbor, Washington, and Dr. James B. Musgrave (Elizabeth) of Cottonwood, Arizona; two daughters (& husbands): Gerri M. Shankle (Randy) of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Ann M. Krebs (Kirk) of West Kilbride, Scotland; 15 grandchildren (& spouses): Dina Bowen (Dan), Cynthia Masse (Craig), Bryan Musgrave, Robert Musgrave (Dina), Jennifer Cheswick (Max), Zachary Musgrave (Malen), Alexander Musgrave, Katelyn Gustafson (Steve), Jason Musgrave (CiCi), Erin Pallayi (Jeejo), Thomas Musgrave (Misty), Kipplyn Summers (Bo), Summer Shankle, Benjamin Shankle (Stacy), and Karissa Harris (Tim); 31 great-grandchildren ( & spouses): Sarah Bowen, Hannah Bowen, Gabriella Bowen, Emma Masse, Allison Musgrave, Hannah Musgrave, Brett Musgrave, Eva Musgrave, Mirah Musgrave, Veronica Musgrave, Zelda Musgrave, Harley Cheswick, Rose Cheswick, Molly Gustafson, Alexis Pallayi, Zachariah Pallayi, Marleigh Musgrave, Chandler Hoffman (Calvin), RandiKate Summers, Charles Summers, John David Summers, George Summers, Lily Summers, Jack Summers, Mackenzie Ryan (Kayla), Cortland Shankle, Conley Shankle, Sawyer Shankle, Walker Shankle, Sunny Shankle, and Trooper Shankle; five great-great grandchildren: Lydia Ryan, Kenden Ryan, Major Cruz Shankle, Kyland Shankle, and Kingsley Shankle; sister-in-law Mary Truex; nephews and nieces: Pat Truex, Jeff Thummel, Joan Sanders, and Janelle Edwards.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bob, her brother, Ned Truex, her nephews: Mike Truex, Tim Truex, and Chris Truex.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Adele's memory be given to Wesleyan Christian School Building Fund, c/o First Wesleyan Church, 1776 Silver Lake Rd, Bartlesville, OK 74006 or

Services for Adele will be held on Tuesday, April 2, at 2:00 PM, in the First Wesleyan Church. Pastor Joe Colaw will be the officiant.

