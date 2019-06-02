Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Disciples Christian Church Bartlesville , OK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Albert E. Drake, 92, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, passed away May 7, 2019 in Tulsa.

He was born May 2, 1927, to Earl Wilder Drake Sr., and Marguerite Elizabeth (Thompson) Drake in Binger, Oklahoma. He attended Binger schools and graduated as valedictorian in 1945. An

Albert studied at Oklahoma A&M College in Stillwater, graduating in 1951 with a degree in Industrial Engineering and Management. While in college, Albert met and married Mary Marie Bearden at the First Presbyterian Church in 1949, a union that lasted 67 years.

After graduation, Albert took a 34 year job with Phillips Petroleum Company in Bartlesville. Starting in Human Resources, he then moved to the initial start of the Computing Department. Later, his job moved to the Chemical Division, which involved domestic and international travel. He retired in 1985, and was honored to have worked for Phillips.

Albert was a member of the Phillips Men's Club, the Masonic Lodge, and was a charter member of Disciples Christian Church.

Retirement agreed with Al. Time at Grand Lake, and with grandchildren. Time to travel and fish. With great joy, he planned and fished with friends and family in Canada each summer, especially enjoying these trips with brothers Earl Jr. and Joe Ed Drake.

Albert is survived by son Albert Eugene (Gene) Drake Jr., and wife Cindy of Tulsa, and daughter Debra Marie Drake Bair and husband Lon of Stillwater. Grandchildren include Cory, Jason, and Eric Drake, Kara Elliott, Alison Coatney, Wade Bair, and Kristen Roberson. He will also be missed by 10 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. It was a matter of great pride that his children and grandchildren were all college graduates.

Albert was preceded in death by his wife Mary, and brothers Earl Drake Jr., and Joe Ed Drake.

"I used to think I was lucky. Now, I know I was blessed." Al Drake

