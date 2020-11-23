1/1
Albert Junior Weathers
Bartlesville - Mr. Albert Junior Weathers, 81, of Bartlesville, died at 3:50 A.M. On Thursday, November 19, 2020.
He was born to William Weathers and Jane Crites Weathers on January 23, 1939 at Fairland, Oklahoma. He attended school in Lenapah, Oklahoma. He was married to Connie Hicks in 1957 and one son Jimmy was born to this marriage. He then married Robbie Carpenter on August 8, 1959 and to this union Stephanie and Mark were born. He married Jackie Weathers on March 20, 1998 in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Albert worked for many years in the foundry business where he eventually became A supervisor. In 1997 he started working pulling wells and retired in 2008. Albert loved to fish with his buddies and grandsons. He was loved y everyone and would talk your leg off. In the last years when he would go to Walmart with Jackie he would sit on the bench inside and talk to whoever was sitting there. He bowled for many years on teams at Nowata and Bartlesville leagues. He went to the tournament in Springfield every April for many years. He had to quit bowling in 2010 due to his health. He was the best husband and father and grandfather anyone could ever want. He will be dearly missed. Survivors include his wife Jackie Weathers, four sons, Jimmy Weathers, Mark Weathers, Jody Love and James Love and daughters, Stephanie Smith and Diana Love Richburg, 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, two brothers Buck Hobbs and wife Linda and Jack Weathers and wife Judy, and a sister, Ruth Mehls. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill and Robert and a sister Mary.
Services will be held at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the City Church in Bartlesville. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Service
01:30 PM
the City Church
November 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stumpff Funeral Home
November 22, 2020
Jackie, I am so sorry to learn of your husband's death. I only remember seeing him a few times. I remember him as being quiet, but friendly. Prayers of comfort for you.
Kathy King Seigel
Friend
November 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you always. Fly high with the Angel's.
Diana Richburg
Daughter
November 20, 2020
I loved my Uncle Ab, he always was so kind and thoughtful! He surprised me with a wonderful gift once, he made me a beautiful flower pot holder for my flowerbeds. I treasured that handmade gift. He will be missed but I know he is in the arms of his Heavenly Father now, with no more pain! So fly high Uncle Ab, your work on earth is done. Go rest in your father’s arms!!
Tammie Gilmore
Family
