I loved my Uncle Ab, he always was so kind and thoughtful! He surprised me with a wonderful gift once, he made me a beautiful flower pot holder for my flowerbeds. I treasured that handmade gift. He will be missed but I know he is in the arms of his Heavenly Father now, with no more pain! So fly high Uncle Ab, your work on earth is done. Go rest in your father’s arms!!

Tammie Gilmore

