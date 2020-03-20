|
|
Alene Dolores (Albert) Pierce passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. She lived to be 99 on this earth and her spirit will rest in peace in Paradise for her eternal salvation.
Alene was born May 30, 1920, to Jacob H. and Lorena May (Ousley) Albert in Bartlesville. She received her education in the Bartlesville schools. She married Robert Harold Pierce on September 20, 1937 and they raised two beloved children. Alene worked as a sales clerk and bookkeeper for the H & L Green store for several years. Alene was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Alene and her husband Robert served a Mission in 1983 on the Navajo Indian Reservation. Their union was sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple. Alene also taught the Star A's in Primary for several years.
One little girl named Sarah Allred always asked her why she wore the same dress. (Sarah seemed to notice fashion at that young age.) Then she would ask why she colored her hair? Sister Boucher told Sarah it was because Sister Pierce wanted to look young.
Alene is survived by her daughter Connie Mae Fletcher of Bartlesville, and son Robert Allen Pierce and wife Shirley of Paola, KS. She was further blessed with eight grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers and three sisters.
The family would like to thank Comforting Hands Hospice for their tender, loving care of our precious mother.
Visitation will be at the Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel, (918-333-7665), 4201 E. Nowata Rd., Bartlesville, on Friday, from 10-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1501 SE Swan Drive. Bishop Nathan King will preside. Burial will follow at the White Rose Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.
Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared with Alene's family at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Mar. 20 to Apr. 19, 2020