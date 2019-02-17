Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Alfredo Herrera passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the age of 74.

He was born on September 30, 1944 in Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico to Esteban and Velia Herrera. He began working at the family grocery store at a very young age and was always finding ways to make money. He was a born entrepreneur, selling pop and later lemonade at the local baseball fields. In 1958, the family moved to Juarez, MX where Alfredo rode his bicycle as a bill collector for a furniture store. Sticking with the bill collector title, he began working for the Chamber of Commerce. He remained working there until his boss passed away.

In 1964, he opened his first restaurant, Mr. Quick, where he met his life-long friend, Jesus Rodriguez. When he later sold the restaurant, Alfredo, Jesus and three other friends decided to move to Chicago to work construction, but God had other plans. The car they were driving broke down in Tulsa, OK at 41st and Memorial, across the street from the Kentucky Fried Chicken Warehouse with only $26 in his pocket and thus started his KFC career. While managing a KFC store in Bartlesville, OK, he hired a beautiful girl, who later became the love of his life. Alfredo and Donna got married on April 10, 1975. In 1979, he invited his brother, Esteban, to become his partner in a KFC franchise. Together they owned and operated eight KFC's and six Alfredo's Mexican Restaurants.

Alfredo had the biggest heart, always helping anyone and everyone he could, even total strangers. One of his proudest accomplishments was being able to provide a Thanksgiving feast to those who may not have otherwise had one. He was able to do that for many years at the Alfredo's location in Bartlesville.

Alfredo enjoyed spending time with his family, spoiling his grandkids, going to church and being with friends. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Donna of Bartlesville, OK; their daughter, Christina, her husband Shane Hand, and their children Bella and Jaxon of Bartlesville, OK; their son, Alfredo Jr., his wife Kelly, and their children Ramona and Alfredo III, of Tulsa, OK; their daughter, Melissa, her husband Brandon

Visitation will be held at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 9 AM till 8 PM.

Funeral services will be held at will be held at 10 AM Monday, February 18, 2019 at Happy Hill Church in Ramona, OK with Pastor Jack Richey officiating. Interment at Oglesby Cemetery in Oglesby, OK. directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, make donations in honor of Alfredo Herrera to Happy Hill Church 399758 W 3100 Rd Ramona, OK 74061.

Friends who wish may sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at Alfredo Herrera passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the age of 74.He was born on September 30, 1944 in Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico to Esteban and Velia Herrera. He began working at the family grocery store at a very young age and was always finding ways to make money. He was a born entrepreneur, selling pop and later lemonade at the local baseball fields. In 1958, the family moved to Juarez, MX where Alfredo rode his bicycle as a bill collector for a furniture store. Sticking with the bill collector title, he began working for the Chamber of Commerce. He remained working there until his boss passed away.In 1964, he opened his first restaurant, Mr. Quick, where he met his life-long friend, Jesus Rodriguez. When he later sold the restaurant, Alfredo, Jesus and three other friends decided to move to Chicago to work construction, but God had other plans. The car they were driving broke down in Tulsa, OK at 41st and Memorial, across the street from the Kentucky Fried Chicken Warehouse with only $26 in his pocket and thus started his KFC career. While managing a KFC store in Bartlesville, OK, he hired a beautiful girl, who later became the love of his life. Alfredo and Donna got married on April 10, 1975. In 1979, he invited his brother, Esteban, to become his partner in a KFC franchise. Together they owned and operated eight KFC's and six Alfredo's Mexican Restaurants.Alfredo had the biggest heart, always helping anyone and everyone he could, even total strangers. One of his proudest accomplishments was being able to provide a Thanksgiving feast to those who may not have otherwise had one. He was able to do that for many years at the Alfredo's location in Bartlesville.Alfredo enjoyed spending time with his family, spoiling his grandkids, going to church and being with friends. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.He was preceded in death by his parents.He is survived by his wife, Donna of Bartlesville, OK; their daughter, Christina, her husband Shane Hand, and their children Bella and Jaxon of Bartlesville, OK; their son, Alfredo Jr., his wife Kelly, and their children Ramona and Alfredo III, of Tulsa, OK; their daughter, Melissa, her husband Brandon Smith , and their children, Bentley, Olive, Archer, Sullivan, and Ralph of Collinsville, OK., three brothers: Esteban, Roberto, Hector, two sisters: Dorita and Elizabeth, and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 9 AM till 8 PM.Funeral services will be held at will be held at 10 AM Monday, February 18, 2019 at Happy Hill Church in Ramona, OK with Pastor Jack Richey officiating. Interment at Oglesby Cemetery in Oglesby, OK. directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.In lieu of flowers, make donations in honor of Alfredo Herrera to Happy Hill Church 399758 W 3100 Rd Ramona, OK 74061.Friends who wish may sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org. Funeral Home Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory

1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard

Bartlesville , OK 74006

(918) 333-4300 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Feb. 17 to Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close