Alice Bonnie Rowton of Fort Smith, AR passed on February 25th, 2019. She was born on January 20, 1939 in Bartlesville, OK to Ethel Mae and John Henry McClung.
She is survived by her husband of almost 62 years, Rob Rowton, three sons and their wives, Robert and Diane of Fort Worth, TX, Dan and Penny and Barry and Robbie, of Fort Smith, AR, five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
She was proceeded in death by her parents and elder brother Donald McClung.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 at Grace Fellowship, 10303 State Hwy 45, Fort Smith, AR at 11:00 AM.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Mar. 1 to Mar. 31, 2019