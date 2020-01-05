Alice Genevie Fenska, 86, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma passed away in the comfort of her home on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Alice was born on July 20, 1933 in Bartlesville to parents Edward Dolezal and Bessie Anna Kubovec. She met Edward E. Fenska and the couple was married in April of 1955. She attended OU Nursing school and became a registered nurse, and later worked for Jane Phillips Hospital from 1966-1992. Alice enjoyed fishing, camping and being outdoors. She loved time with her family and early on was a cub scout den mother to her sons' troop and actively assisted with her daughter's girl scout troop. In later years she joined and was a leader at the Senior Center at the BOK Center. She also enjoyed reading books to the children at the public library and elementary schools. Alice loved to travel all over the world; from whale watching in Alaska, yachting to the Abaco Islands, hot air balloon rides in Australia to train rides throughout Europe. But her most treasured times was being around her family and friends.
Alice is preceded in death by her husband; parents and a son, Lyle Fenska.
Alice is survived by her son, Terry Fenska; daughter, Teresa Burchfield; six grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the Salvation Army.
A memorial service was held at 1:00pm Saturday, January 4, 2019 at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jan. 5 to Feb. 4, 2020