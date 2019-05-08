Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen R. Richter. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 12:00 PM The Eastside Assembly of God 9559 Hwy. 72 East Bentonville , OK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Allen R. Richter was born June 16, 1916 in Davenport, Iowa to August & Elizabeth Hoffmann Richter.

He received his education in the Davenport Public Schools and graduated in 1935.

Following High school Allen attended The First National Radio and Television Institute in Kansas City, MO. He also attended Signal Corp. school and Radio Engineering in Fort Monmouth, N.J.

He entered active military duty in the United States

Allen was awarded the

After completing his commission with the US Army he worked in Communications and sales for the American National Red Cross and later worked and retired from the Palm Beach Emergency Services in Palm Beach county Florida.

His hobbies included Hamm Radio communications, flying and photography.

He was President of the OSS 101 Association and remained an active member as one of the last living original 21 of 101 Association until his death April 9th, 2019.

Allen known to many friends and family as "Rick" was preceded in death by his parents, August & Elizabeth Richter, one brother Eugene Richter and his previous spouse Joy Richter.

He is survived by his widow the love of his life, Irene E. Richter and his faithful pet Killie. Rogers, AR.

One daughter Alexandra VanKeuren and husband Billy of Tequesta, FL. one Grand-daughter Elizabeth VanKeruen of Tequesta, FL. Two Step-Sons, Alvin Stillwell of Nampa, ID. and David Stillwell of Stigler, Okla. And one Step-daughter Treva Wood and husband Virgil of Rogers, AR. Along with many step-grandchildren and great grand-children, as well as a host of family and friends.

With his passing we have lost a true American hero, Allen served his God, country and family with all of his heart and soul and he was proud to be an American!

His memory will remain forever in our hearts.

A memorial service for Lt. Col. Allen R. Richter will be held May 10th, 2019

at approximately 12:00noon, at The Eastside Assembly of God 9559 Hwy. 72 East, Bentonville, AR. 72712. Interment will follow at the National Cemetery in Fayetteville, AR.

