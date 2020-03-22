Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Amanda Jane Mozer of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas went to be with the Lord on March 19, 2020. Jane was born to Ralph and Amy Sewell on April 18, 1937 in Oklahoma City, OK. She attended schools in Oklahoma City before graduating from Classen High School in 1955.

Jane met Larry Mozer while attending the University of Oklahoma. Married July 8, 1958, they made their first home in New Mexico while Larry was stationed in the Navy. Jane earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music at the University of New Mexico – specializing in piano. They eventually moved to Bartlesville, OK where they raised their three daughters. Upon retirement they made their home in Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, where she enjoyed playing golf in her free time.

Jane was well known as a gifted musician, volunteering her talents wherever she resided. At the University of Oklahoma, she was member of the Pride of Oklahoma Marching Band. She regularly accompanied each of her three daughters on instrumental solos, as well as accompanied her granddaughter Olivia as a flautist for a vocal solo. Jane was always active at her churches in both the bell and vocal choirs. Upon arriving in Fairfield Bay, she was promptly recruited as a flautist for special music at the church. She subsequently became involved as the Music Librarian and Pianist at Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church of Fairfield Bay – where she was a member for 25 years.

Jane was an active contributor to her Children's Band Booster Club and the Bartlesville Blazers Softball Team. She was a Girl Scout leader and was also active in the Bartlesville Delta Gamma alumnae group and Meals on Wheels. While living in Bartlesville, Jane received the Presbyterian Women Honorary Life Membership Award for her service to the church and community.

Jane leaves behind her beloved husband of 62 years Larry Mozer of Fairfield Bay, her daughters Karen (Richard) Rains from Houston TX, Jenny (Steve) Phelan from Kansas City, MO; Alice (Robert) Hauger from Tulsa, Oklahoma; her brother Mike (Jean) of Grand Junction, CO, her sister, Kathy Sewell of Fairfield Bay, AR, and grandchildren Patrick, Kayla, Emily, Keith, Chris and Oliva. Memorial Services are being planned for a later date. Amanda Jane Mozer of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas went to be with the Lord on March 19, 2020. Jane was born to Ralph and Amy Sewell on April 18, 1937 in Oklahoma City, OK. She attended schools in Oklahoma City before graduating from Classen High School in 1955.Jane met Larry Mozer while attending the University of Oklahoma. Married July 8, 1958, they made their first home in New Mexico while Larry was stationed in the Navy. Jane earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music at the University of New Mexico – specializing in piano. They eventually moved to Bartlesville, OK where they raised their three daughters. Upon retirement they made their home in Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, where she enjoyed playing golf in her free time.Jane was well known as a gifted musician, volunteering her talents wherever she resided. At the University of Oklahoma, she was member of the Pride of Oklahoma Marching Band. She regularly accompanied each of her three daughters on instrumental solos, as well as accompanied her granddaughter Olivia as a flautist for a vocal solo. Jane was always active at her churches in both the bell and vocal choirs. Upon arriving in Fairfield Bay, she was promptly recruited as a flautist for special music at the church. She subsequently became involved as the Music Librarian and Pianist at Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church of Fairfield Bay – where she was a member for 25 years.Jane was an active contributor to her Children's Band Booster Club and the Bartlesville Blazers Softball Team. She was a Girl Scout leader and was also active in the Bartlesville Delta Gamma alumnae group and Meals on Wheels. While living in Bartlesville, Jane received the Presbyterian Women Honorary Life Membership Award for her service to the church and community.Jane leaves behind her beloved husband of 62 years Larry Mozer of Fairfield Bay, her daughters Karen (Richard) Rains from Houston TX, Jenny (Steve) Phelan from Kansas City, MO; Alice (Robert) Hauger from Tulsa, Oklahoma; her brother Mike (Jean) of Grand Junction, CO, her sister, Kathy Sewell of Fairfield Bay, AR, and grandchildren Patrick, Kayla, Emily, Keith, Chris and Oliva. Memorial Services are being planned for a later date. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Mar. 22 to Apr. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close