Angela Sherman
Bartlesville - Angela Jenine (Hewitt) Sherman was born on July 1, 1977 at Torrance, California.
She passed away on November 5, 2020 at St. John's Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
Angela graduated from Nowata High School in Nowata, Oklahoma, May 1995. She was currently Lead Associate with Walmart in Bartlesville, where she has been employed for 25 years. Angela married Michael A. Sherman on February 8, 1999 in Dewey, Oklahoma. Angela was known for her organization and attention to detail. She loved her family and will be fondly remembered by her many family, friends, and coworkers.
Angela is survived by her husband, Mike and three daughters, Kayla Paige, Kiera Brynn and Kaitlyn Rhane, all of the home; her mother, Deborah S. Brown of Nowata, Oklahoma; her father, James E. Hewitt and his wife, Anita of Bixby, Oklahoma; three sisters, Shaunna McKee and husband, Chris of Nowata, Jamie Zherebnenko and husband, Mike of Ramona, Oklahoma; Jennifer Hewitt and fiancée, Tony Moore-Shrum of Bartlesville; maternal grandmother, Waldeen Harper of Bartlesville; her aunts, Mardeena Burke and husband, Bob of Bartlesville, Verlanda Delaporte and husband, Brian of Nowata, Joyce DeJarnette of Jackson Hole, Wyoming; her uncles, Mike Street and fiancée, Belinda Young-Buoy of Bartlesville, Floyd Hewitt and wife, Marsha of Nowata, David Hewitt and wife, Sharyl of Nowata; two great aunts; two great uncles; three nephews; four nieces and many cousins and friends, as well as her father-in-law, George W. Sherman of Frankfurt, Germany and three uncles, five aunts and many cousins in her husband's family.
Angela is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Percy V. Harper; paternal grandfather, Cecil Hewitt; paternal grandparents, Juanita and Herman Anders; mother-in-law, Peggy L. "Taylor" Sherman and one aunt and one uncle.
Graveside memorial services were held 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 16, 2020 at Bartlesville Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Tari Carbaugh officiating. Service and interment are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Those who wish are asked to donate to the National Autism Association or a charity of their choice
, in memory of Angela.
Thank you to everyone for your kind words and showing of love and support for our family.