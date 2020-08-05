1/1
Ann (Brewer) Basinger
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Brewer Basinger passed away peacefully in her home at Green Country Village on Aug. 1. She was born in Tulsa on Aug. 30, 1939, to parents Chester A. and Eileen Brewer, then raised in Bartlesville after the family moved there following her father's World War II service at Sheppard Army Air Field in Texas from 1941-45, of which she spoke fondly.
She graduated from College High School with honors and went on to study journalism at the University of Oklahoma. There she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and made many lifelong friends. After graduation from OU, Ann worked as a writer and editor for several newspapers throughout the state but said her favorite job was creating the newsletters and magazine for the H.C. Price (Pipeline) Company upon her return to Bartlesville.
In 1963 Ann married local independent oil producer Albert E. Basinger, Jr. and became the de facto office manager who helped hold Basinger Oil Company together for the next 50 years. She also wrote a humorous editorial column throughout the brief print run of the Bartlesville Constitution newspaper.
Ann was a great friend to many, known for her ready smile and laugh, and for the wit she displayed in person and in writing. She loved animals and was a serial adopter of stray dogs and cats. She volunteered at the Washington County SPCA and was active in PEO and bridge club. Ann's great joy was the company of friends and family, and she was almost always upbeat and optimistic.
She was predeceased by her husband Al and her older sister Betty Foster Phillips, and is survived by her sons Joe and John, their spouses and five grandchildren.
The family is grateful for help from Alisha Littlesun and from the many friends who have given a hand to Ann and Al over the past several years.
Graveside services will be held Friday, Aug. 7, at 1 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Washington County SPCA in her memory. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory – Walker Brown Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Aug. 5 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davis Family Funeral Home - Walker Brown Chapel
4201 Nowata Road
Bartlesville, OK 74006
918-333-7665
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved