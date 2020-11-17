Anna Cecilia Resnick
Anna Cecilia Resnick, 95, passed away late Monday afternoon, November 16, 2020, at Medicalodges Dewey.
Anna was born December 28, 1924, at Bartlesville, Oklahoma to George Szala and Josephine (Kocoj) Szala. She attended St. John Parochial School, Central Junior High and was a 1942 graduate of Bartlesville College High School. She worked at Phillips Petroleum Company, in the Purchasing Department. Anna married Bonnie J. Resnick on April 30, 1949, at St. John Church. She became a homemaker and raised her daughters, Kathleen and Joanne.
Anna enjoye sewing, quilting, fishing, picking pecans, playing Bingo and attending arts and crafts fairs. She will be remembered for her tremendous love of her family.
Survivors include daughters, Kathleen and Joanne Resnick, both of Bartlesville and several nieces and nephews. Anna was preceded in death by her parents; by her husband and by three brothers and three sisters.
A Rosary Service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, November 20, 2020, at St. John Before the Latin Gate Catholic Church, with Funeral Mass immediately following at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place in Bartlesville's White Rose Cemetery, under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Visitation will be 9am-8pm, Thursday at the funeral home. Friends are asked to donate to St. John Catholic School, 816 S. Keeler, Bartlesville, OK 74003, in memory of Anna. To leave an online condolence, visit www.honoringmemories.com
