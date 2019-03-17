Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Anna "Ann" Jean DePoy, 96, of Pittsburg, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at her sons home in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

She was born November 9, 1922, in Parsons Kansas to James "Bud" M. Schmoll and Vinnie Mae (Patton) Schmoll. Ann was raised in Parsons graduating from Parsons High School.

On April 24, 1943, she was united in marriage to Earl G. DePoy at Parsons, Kansas. He preceded her in death on November 15, 2006.

Mrs. DePoy worked for Kennett's paints for twenty-two years, retiring in 1987. After retiring Ann enjoyed many activities. She loved playing golf, square dancing, playing bridge and volunteering though out the Pittsburg community.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Pittsburg.

Survivors include a son, Glenn E. DePoy and his wife, Melody of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Angie Strup and her husband, Jeremy of Riverton Ks, Gerren DePoy and his wife, Whitney Tulsa Ok, and Grant DePoy Corpus Christi, Tx; great-grandchildren, Madison Strup, twins, Bryson and Brandt Strup; a niece, Charlene Green and her husband, Roy and a nephew, Jim Cook and his wife, Kathi.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, Winifred Cook and Eunice Dienst and a nephew Glenn Dienst

A Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday (March 20) at the Brenner Mortuary with Rev. Mark Chambers officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Brenner Mortuary, where friends may call after 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to the First United Methodist Church or Grace Hospice of Oklahoma These may be left at or mailed to Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th Street, Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.

