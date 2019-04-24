Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mowery Funeral Service 9110 N Garnett Rd Owasso , OK 74055 (918)-272-6244 Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Jean Green, resident of Owasso, passed from this life to her heavenly home Tuesday, April 16, 2019, with her children by her side. Jean was born October 2, 1927, at Barnsdall, OK to James A. "Jim" and Verla J. (Lane) Jones. She attended school in Barnsdall up to the middle of her junior year, then the family moved to Wildhorse, OK where she graduated from high school. Jean attended Business School in Tulsa and was employed by the Bareco Oil Company as a secretary. On March 11, 1950, Jean and F.E. (Gene) Green were united in marriage at Henryetta, OK. To this union, two children were born. They eventually established a home in Tulsa before moving to Barnsdall. While in Barnsdall, Jean worked for J.F. Stoab Oil Service and later John Matt, MD.

Jean was a woman of great faith, always praying for her family and friends. She had many favorite scriptures but her favorite was the 91st Psalm. Her second favorite was the 23rd Psalm. Jean's advice to young people has always been to seek and love God. Jean loved her family and her God. Those who survive and hold many cherished memories include her children son John and wife Janetta Green of Owasso, OK; daughter Susan and husband Bruce Orr of Denton, TX; grandchildren Jared and wife Vanessa Green of Owasso, OK; Jolynda Green of Fort. Worth, TX; great grandchildren Colton, Aiden, and Mason Green; sister Beverly (Jones) and husband Jim Hope; nephews J.C. Hope, Ed Hope, Rob and wife Julie Hope, Ron Jones, Mike and wife Teresa Jones, and Tim and wife Tana Mundwiler; nieces Peggy Jo (Mundwiler) and husband Calvin Brown and Susan (Mundwiler) and husband Fred Schofield. She was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Verla, husband Gene, brother Norman Jones, sister-in-law Gerry Jones, infant sisters Mary Ellen and Margie Helen, and niece Connie (Green) Davis.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, April 19, 2019 in the sanctuary of the Silver Creek Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Brian Loderhose officiating. Jean will be laid to rest next to her husband and parents at 2:00 pm Friday in the Ethel Reese Cemetery, Barnsdall, OK. There will be a visitation at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso Thursday from 4-8pm with the family present from 6-8. We ask that to honor Jean's memory, memorial contributions be made to or to the charity of the giver's choice. Arrangement and services are under the direction of the Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso.

