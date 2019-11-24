Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annice June (Clayton) Crimmins. View Sign Service Information Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 (918)-336-5225 Visitation 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Annice June Clayton Crimmins passed away from natural causes on November 21, 2019 at Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Annice was born August 26, 1923, to William and Gertrude Clayton in Altoona, Kansas, the 8th of twelve children.

She graduated from Independence High School in 1941 and from Independence Junior College with an AS degree in 1943. Her extra curricula activities included the piano, orchestra viola, Drum and Bugle Corps, Glee Club, (plus duet and quartet), Church Choir, and Editor of the school paper.

She served in the USO in Independence, Kansas and Long Beach, California where she worked at the California Shipbuilding Corporation. In 1944, she enrolled at Oklahoma A & M College (later Oklahoma State University) at Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Extra activities at A & M were Varsity Choir, Journalism and the O'Collegian News, lead dancer in the "V-2" Dance Troup, Dean's Honor Roll each semester, Pi Gamma Nu, National Social Science Honor Society, Epsilon Pi, School of Commerce Honor Society, and Phi Kappa Phi, Oklahoma Honorary Social Science Society.

She graduated from Oklahoma A & M in May, 1946, and married Edmond Timothy Crimmins on December 27, 1946. She received a Master's degree in Anthropology in June, 1948, and gave birth to daughter Alanna on September 16, 1948, and son Timothy Keevan on February 20, 1951. Ed joined Phillips Petroleum Company in Bartlesville, Oklahoma in November 1951, and they enjoyed extended assignments in Texas, Ohio, North Dakota, Norway, and England.

While in Bartlesville, Annice was active in Beta Sigma Phi, American Association of University Women, YWCA officer, Washington County Council of Social Services Board, many Study Groups, Hospital Volunteer, PEO, Daughters of the American Revolution, PTA, National Embroiders' Guild, Oklahoma Speakers' Bureau for Elderhostel, AAUW Culinary Arts, AAUW Drama Club, Book Reviewers, Bartlesville Art Association, Tuesday Club, and Handy Hobby Club, taking office in each one. She authored two books, presented numerous programs on art and history, and taught classes in Method Painting, crafts, and an oil painting series in Chanute, Kansas.

Her passion for education continued well into her 80s. She and Ed enrolled in over 40 Elderhostels (now Roadscholar) across the United States, Canada, England and Scandinavia, traveling extensively on their own. Husband Ed passed away June 13, 2013.

As a member of First United Methodist Church for 85 years, Annice participated in the Church Choir in High School and College, Bell Choir, various boards and committees, Home Bible Study Class as teacher/leader, Co-chair of new Heritage Committee and documented items, established and wrote the guidelines for the new Memorials Committee, serving as Chair for 8 years, Decorating Chairperson, Member of the Emmaus Community, President of Church Women United, designer of the Church Afghan Project that gleaned $17,000 for Missions its first year.

Annice is survived by her daughter Alanna, son Tim, grandsons Adam and John, brothers Alan Clayton, Hadwen Clayton, sisters Gertrude Weaver, Bethane Regan, and numerous nephews and nieces.

A funeral service will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Arnold Moore and Neekamp Funeral Home in Bartlesville, Oklahoma with her son-in-law, Reverend William Payton officiating.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM with family receiving guests from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

